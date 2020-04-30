Rainer School District Superintendent Michael Carter will be leaving office to take a similar position at the Lake County School District 7 in southeast Oregon.
Carter made the announcement public in a release to the Rainier School District staff on April 30.
"I have really enjoyed Rainier over the past 19+ years, and I have been blessed to call Rainier home. I have learned a great deal from each of you, and I hope that I have had a positive influence with those that I have had the pleasure to serve with.
I ask that for anyone that I may have offended over these past years, that you please forgive me and remember that I’m only human.
"Many wonderful things have been accomplished in our community because of the educators and leaders who have served in various capacities, and I thank everyone of them for their efforts.
Again I am humbled by all the wonderful educators, students, colleagues, parents, and community partners, that I have had the privilege to serve with.
If there is ever anything that I can do to help you on this wonderful journey called life, please don’t hesitate to contact me."
Carter ended the message, saying "Remember to always “Keep the big picture burning brightly.”
The following is a release issued by the Lake County School District.
Completing its search for a new Superintendent, the Lake County School District #7 Board of Directors is pleased to announce R. Michael Carter as the District's next Superintendent effective on July 1, 2020.
Will Cahill will continue to serve as Superintendent until the end of the school year. The School Board will officially approve the accepted contract at a Special Meeting scheduled for April 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM via Google Meet.
“Even though our timing has been complicated by limitations created during the COVID 19 virus situation, we’ve completed our search for a new Superintendent," Lake County School Board Chair Barry Shullanberger said. "With the valuable assistance from a team of staff and community meeting virtually by video conference, we thoroughly reviewed all the applications and selected several candidates for initial interviews. After the initial interviews, we focused our attention on one candidate for further consideration,”
Shullanberger said the District conducted a thorough reference check and invited Carter to spend a day in the District meeting selected representatives of staff and community while limiting the size of groups and maintaining social distancing.
“Ideally, we would have preferred to let the finalist meet with a larger group of our staff and community, however, we wanted to maintain respect for the virus limitations," Shullanberger said. "We concluded his day here with a second round of interviews by the School Board. Michael Carter emerged as the right fit for our District and we are excited that he will be our next Superintendent.”
Michael Carter has been the Superintendent of Schools at Rainier School District since 2003, serving approximately 900 students. Before becoming Superintendent, he spent two years as Principal at the Junior/Senior High School, also at Rainier.
Prior administrative experience includes Principal at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro for one year, Principal at Cottage Grove High School for three years, among other stints as Principal in other high schools and middle schools. Carter’s teaching background includes teaching History in Texas and California for nearly 12 years and several faculty positions in higher education at Ambassador University, Lewis & Clark College in Portland and Concordia University.
Carter has a Masters of Education Administration from UCLA and Doctorate of Education Specialist Degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
One of the notable achievements as Superintendent while at Rainier is a 91% graduation rate.
“I have an uncompromising view that all students can learn if we create the right environment that welcomes exploration and develops student confidence," Carter said in the Lake County School District release. "One of my core values is that schools should be an enjoyable, meaningful and exciting place to be,” said Carter. “I am excited about joining the Lakeview community and becoming part of team that has a rich history as we lead our district to the next level of success.”
Rainier School Board chair Darren Vaughn responses to Carter's decision to leave in the following conversation with Chief reporter Christine Menges.
The Chief: What is your reaction to hearing that Michael Carter is leaving?
Vaughn: Congratulations. I was a reference for him, so it wasn’t a surprise to me. I knew that he was looking.
The Chief: What will be the board's process to find a replacement?
Vaughn: With the announcement of the news that he had accepted the position, we need to look into what processes are available. I know several are available. Considering that Mr. Carter accepted the position July 1, we would either have to appoint an interim or complete the process before then. It could go either way.
I don’t know, once again, I would pull back to say, I’m one of seven so I can’t speak to what the board would decide. OSDA has different services. Some boards go out on their own and do it. I don’t know what our board will decide. I know that no doubt, it will be a topic of conversation at this upcoming meeting.
The Chief: What skills and qualities would you and the board look for in the new superintendent?
Vaughn: I’m one of seven and this is new as of this morning. It’s too early to say that, there will be a board-produced criteria.
The Chief: Given the time frame, Carter gone by July, would the board first appoint an interim superintendent while the search for a permanent replacement is conducted?
Vaughn: I’ve never been involved in the process, so I would say the board will decide whether the board will get an interim or complete the process to hire a new one.
The Chief: What is the annual pay range with benefits for the Superintendent's position?
Vaughn: It’s all set by contract it’s public info. Mr. Carter’s contract latest, approved it was right around $135,000. But he’s been at the school district around 19 years. He’s been superintendent since 2003.
The Chief: Anything else to add?
Vaughn: Next board meeting will probably have a topic of discussion about it. That will be when we know what direction the board’s going to take. We postponed our last meeting, and the next one is coming up tonight, and it’s virtual, on the district website there’s a link to watch or listen to the meeting. Rainier.k12.or.us.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.