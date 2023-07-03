After six years serving Columbia County, District Attorney Jeff Auxier is stepping down from his elected position in favor of a senior deputy district attorney staff position in the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.
Auxier will vacate his position on July 7.
Gov. Tina Kotek announced June 29 that she is seeking applications to fill Auxier's post by appointment. Applications will be accepted through July 24.
Auxier cited a number of reasons for stepping away prematurely before his team ended.
"This is really a family decision. Something that my wife and I think is best for our family and our two boys. And I feel really good about the office that I'm leaving in Columbia County," Auxier said. "I am someone who worked in Multnomah County for a little under ten years before coming out here, and I feel compelled to help with the public safety challenges that are happening in the city right now."
While he said he loves Columbia County and has enjoyed living here for the past ten years, Auxier added that he feels compelled to rejoin his colleagues in Multnomah County. Auxier and Multnomah County DA worked together in the misdemeanor unit "ages ago."
"[Schmidt] is someone that I care about; I know he cares about that office, and he's someone I'd be proud to work for," Auxier said.
Auxier said he's been considering the move for most of the spring. While he will be stepping down, Auxier said he doesn't foresee his successor changing approaches to cases and investigations that Auxier was managing.
What's next?
The next step will be a governor-appointed interim DA who works in the criminal justice division of the Oregon Department of Justice. That person will serve as acting DA until the governor makes an official appointment, according to Auxier.
Auxier noted that his two chief deputies would remain in the office. With them being involved in all of the major investigations and cases, Auxier assured that there would still be continuity. Auxier said that whoever the governor appoints as district attorney will then be up for election in the May 2024 primary.
In his six years as Columbia County District Attorney, Auxier said his biggest accomplishment was the team that he has assembled.
"The biggest point of pride for me is the team of prosecutors who I have assembled in the office. I think we really have a great combination of experience that rivals any office in the state, including the major metropolitan offices," Auxier said. "Simultaneously, having a lot of young lawyers who bring a lot of energy to the office, and are excited to work here and are moving their families here."
Auxier said the office has a statewide reputation as an office that people want to come and work for. The people he is leaving the office to is the accomplishment he's most proud of, Auxier said.
In a release, the Governor's Office said it welcomes applications from candidates with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences. Applicants must submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office. Please note that the District Attorney Interest Form is not the same form that is used for judicial vacancies. The District Attorney Interest Form is available online: Interest Form.
Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Oregon law requires that, at the time of appointment, the appointee must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon (ORS 8.630 and ORS 8.640).
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.