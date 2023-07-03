After six years serving Columbia County, District Attorney Jeff Auxier is stepping down from his elected position in favor of a senior deputy district attorney staff position in the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

DA Departing

Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier is leaving his post.

Auxier will vacate his position on July 7.

