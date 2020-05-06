Delivery Delay

The print versions of The Chronicle Newspaper and The News Advertiser, usually delivered early Wednesday morning, will instead be delivered later today or Thursday.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Articles
- Departing: School superintendent takes new job
- Structure Fires: Criminal investigation nets 1 arrest
- New Normal: County commissioners get Reopening Oregon update
- Reopening Oregon: Sector-specific draft plans now public
- Reopening Oregon: Phased approach expected
- Coronavirus: By the numbers May 4
- Bee Swarms: If you've spotted one, you are not alone
- Police Blotter: Wife chases husband, falls into hole
- Column: Clatskanie Grows
- Coronavirus: Columbia County cases holding steady, state cases at 2,446
Articles
- Departing: School superintendent takes new job
- Structure Fires: Criminal investigation nets 1 arrest
- New Normal: County commissioners get Reopening Oregon update
- Reopening Oregon: Sector-specific draft plans now public
- Reopening Oregon: Phased approach expected
- Coronavirus: By the numbers May 4
- Bee Swarms: If you've spotted one, you are not alone
- Police Blotter: Wife chases husband, falls into hole
- Column: Clatskanie Grows
- Coronavirus: Columbia County cases holding steady, state cases at 2,446
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.