A decision about constructing a hospital in Columbia County is still pending about months of resumed discussions about the health care needs of the region.
The results of a new study to determine if a hospital is feasible are expected by mid-May, according to Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco.
This comes more than eight months since the Columbia County Board of Commissioners directed then Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) Director Michael Paul to enter negotiations for the hospital feasibility study.
While Pacheco could not offer any insight into the study’s findings, he reemphasized the purpose of the study, as was decided by the Board of Commissioners last June.
“It is important to point out that the county is not advocating for a hospital,” Pacheco said. “The study will analyze existing and projected changes to the community’s population and demographics to determine if a hospital would be practical, or even feasible, in Columbia County.”
The study is being conducted by California-based Jensen Partners, a strategic, operations, and facilities healthcare planning and project and construction management firm. The cost of the study is estimated to be roughly $120k ($119,700).
According to a series of Chief special reports in June 2022, then Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said the county had set aside federal pandemic relief funds to cover the cost of the feasibility study.
The market analysis will provide insight into the viability, future capacity, utilization, correct distribution of services, and growth potential of a new hospital in Columbia County, according to the Jensen Partners CCPH Feasibility Study proposal. Yet to be determined, is if the Board of Commissioners decide that a hospital should be built, how construction would be funded and how the ongoing operation of the hospital would be paid for.
Background on the county’s hospital needs
The Chief reported in October of 2021, that CCPH Director Michael Paul detailed the potential need for a Columbia County hospital and who it would best serve.
“The state rules require the applicant to demonstrate the need for a hospital. The state will only issue a certificate of need if the application addresses the criteria in the rules so it’s premature to say there is a need until the analysis is completed.
“That said, the county regularly hears from residents, business owners and employees about the availability of health care in our communities. Community health needs assessments identify access to health care as dominant concern in our communities. We need to delve further into these concerns,” Paul said.
The most recent push to assess the county’s need for such a medical facility is not the first foray into gauging public interest in a local hospital. The establishment of a hospital in Columbia County has been an ongoing subject, with the State of Oregon denying an application for a 12-bed hospital in St. Helens as recently as 2009. Columbia County residents voted in favor of a property levy to fund a hospital in St. Helens.
The taxpayers voted to form a special district in the interest of bringing a conveniently located hospital to the area in 2005. The special district, known as the Columbia Health District (CHD), raised taxes for the project despite legislative hurdles that rendered the project unviable.
While the CHD even went so far as to purchase a property for the hospital on 8.34 acres Millard Rd. for $611,291, in Nov. 2007, as part of a Three-Party Real Estate and Exchange Agreement. The hospital was never built after multiple denials from the state, and appeals from the CHD. The property is currently owned by the City of St. Helens.
Financials of the CHD
According to The Chief’s special report published in the Chronicle in 2022, the Pauly Rogers & Co. audit showed that $4,349,970 in taxpayer funds were collected between 2006 and 2010.
Between taxpayer dollars, donations, and grants, the board collected $10,391,314 in total revenues and spent nearly all funds by 2010 in the amount of $10,358,699 without a hospital or a Certificate of Need.
The board spent $3.3 million on acquiring and developing the Millard Road site, and $4,320,496 more on staff support, gross pay, and benefits. Documentation regarding where the totality of the funds were spent could not be obtained.
In a letter dated Nov. 13, 2009, Columbia County Elections Supervisor Pam Benham gave Warren resident and concerned citizen Thelma Bonar the approval to collect signatures for Ballot Measure 5-209: an initiative to repeal the permanent tax rate levied by the hospital district and to refund the tax money.
The initiative appeared on the Nov. 2, 2010, ballot and was passed by a landslide majority. In response to the election, the CHD board voted in a public meeting unanimously to stop work on the Columbia River Community Hospital. After Measure 5-209 passed in November 2010, the Columbia Health District (CHD) board promised to lower the hospital tax and announced its intent to dissolve.
Read The Chief’s special reports about the failed hospital project with this story and follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief. Join the conversation. Take The Chief’s online poll, Do you believe it’s time to build a hospital in Columbia County?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.