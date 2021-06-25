The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has scheduled July 14 to deliberate a plan to rezone the Port Westward.
According to the public record notification of the deliberations, the commissioners will conduct the session beginning at 10 a.m. in a virtually public meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand Street in St. Helens.
During the meeting the commissioners plan to deliberate on the issue of remand from the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals on Ordinance No. 2018-1 in the matter of an application by the Port of St. Helens for a comprehensive plan amendment, zone change and goal exception to reclassify 837 acres of agricultural resource to resource industrial and change the zoning from primary agriculture to rural agriculture - planned development for the expansion of Port Westward.
The commissioners are expected to limit deliberations to only the issue on remand: whether the proposed uses are compatible with other adjacent uses or will be so rendered through measures designed to reduce adverse impacts.
Port Westward has direct access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River near Clatskanie. The 837-acre expansion area will address the need, both at the local and state level, for industrial land, according to county officials.
While the expansion is seen by county officials as a key economic driver for Columbia County, it has triggered concerns from some property owners and others over environmental issues.
The Port Westward Rezone record along with other upcoming and past hearings can be found on-line at https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/BoardofCommissionersOffice/Hearings.
Public access to the deliberations
Computer: http:/global.gotomeeting.com/join357054141
Phone: 1-866-899-4679
Access Code 357-054-141
