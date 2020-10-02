The Rainier School District Board is discussing whether to start a national search for a new superintendent or keep Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick on for another year as the permanent superintendent, and the board is seeking community feedback.
At the school board meeting Monday, Sept. 28, the board discussed the pros and cons of both options, most agreed that the stakeholders and those that were part of hiring Hattrick be included in the decision on whether to continue his contract in this role or search for a new superintendent, as well as students, families and staff.
Hattrick was brought in on July 1 to serve as interim superintendent following the departure of Superintendent Michael Carter, who left to take a position in the Lake County School District after 17 years in Rainier.
“None of this will be done without community support and direction,” board member Kari Hollander said.
The decision on whether to go out for a national search or renew Hattrick’s contract must be made by the board’s October meeting due to the time it takes to conduct a national search.
“I think if we are potentially deciding to forego a search and invite Dr. Hattrick to stay in Rainier then we need to make sure that we ask widely and comprehensively,” board member Elaine Placido said.
The board agreed to distribute a survey to the Rainier School District community to help the board make a decision.
The board also discussed Hattrick’s goals for the 2020-21 school year, which are to stabilize the district through community engagement, fiscal stability, strategic planning and quality education.
Hattrick said he plans to provide self-evaluations during open school board meetings, in addition to the private performance reviews held by the board in executive sessions.
“One thing I want to really be sure about during my time at Rainier is that nothing can be perceived that we’re holding out information from the public, so I will be presenting a self-evaluations and goals update at open meeting and we’ll reserve executive session simply for drilling down on some things that may be more confidential in nature,” Hattrick said.
In other board news, Noel Hinsey was selected as the newest board member, representing Zone 4. The board also voted to
approve a partnership with the Grand Canyon University which allows staff to enroll in classes at a discount.
“Theres no financial obligation,” Hollander said. “It’s just opening up a discounted education for our teachers to have continued education and our graduates. If they chose to go there they’d get a scholarship right off the top.”
Follow developments concerning the school superintendent decision at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
