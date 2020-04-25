The Port of Columbia County has approved a new agricultural lease for Columbia River Ranch.
The ranch, owned and operated by Gary Bailey, is located in Clatskanie, where Bailey raises cattle without antibiotics or growth hormones. Bailey originally leased the land from Greenwood Resources for grazing rights, which sold all of their land, including a parcel to the Port last December.
When the Port bought the land, ownership changed.
The land area in the lease is 489 acres, to be used for cattle grazing.
At the same time, Seely Mint, owned and operated by Mike Seely and family, approached the port for 493 acres, all of which overlaps Bailey’s 489 acres, in order to expand their mint farm operations.
The land area comes after Greenwood Resources sold their properties, a large chunk of which went to the Port.
According to Port documents, Bailey reached out to the Port when this was happening to see if he could continue his cattle grazing permits, previously held with Greenwood, on the entire tree-farmed land.
Bailey had been the tenant on the land for 10 years, prior to the port buying the parcel, Bailey said.
Before the port made their decision, Mike and son, Warren Seely presented their reasoning for obtaining 493 acres for the expansion of their mint farm operation, which would have been used for what Seely termed their “value-added” side: the chocolates and their tea line.
Seely said he is interested in starting up an agrotourism business, where people can come and see how they make their products and have a tour of their farm on a wagon ride covered in peppermint.
“You’d smell like peppermint for the next week,” Seely said.
“We want to clean it up, turn some if it into peppermint/spearmint farming, improved pasture and cattle, and do that as quickly as possible,” Seely said later.
Seely estimated the entire operation could create as many as 300 jobs.
“We think it could be a really, really big deal,” Seely said.
While Columbia River Ranch was chosen for the 489 acres, Seely Mint is still in talks with the Port for a separate parcel of 256 acres.
“The port believes that we can assist both farmers,” Public Relations Representative for the Port Gina Sisco said.
The port made its decision April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.