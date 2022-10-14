Fire officials in Columbia County are warning anyone who uses oxygen to be cautious of the containers and the storage of the oxygen.

The warning follows a deadly fire early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5 at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens. The fire killed one resident, injured several others, and sent a police officer and firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire Scene

Fire investigators at the site of the deadly fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 5.
Aftermath

Fire hoses and the extensive damage to the retirement center could be seen Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, just hours after the deadly fire.
Body Cam View

This screen shot of the SHPD body cam shows huge flames engulfing the center.
