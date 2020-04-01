Clatskanie, Rainier and Columbia City utility customers now have a more convenient location to make their payments while practicing the state mandated social distancing.
A new dropbox at Rainier City Hall will securely accept payments for City of Rainier utility bills as well as payments for Clatskanie and Columbia River PUD.
The dropbox is mounted near the 1st Street doors of the Rainier City Hall, at 106 W B Street.
Officials are instructing customers using the dropbox that no Rainier Municipal Court related payments be made and depositing cash is also discouraged.
"This is a great step for our community," Mayor Jerry Cole said. "Not just in this time of 'social distancing,' but going forward by allowing for payments to be made anytime that fits the schedule of our customers."
Cole said the payment dropbox is secure and monitored around the clock. It is a cooperative project of the City of Rainier and the two local power providers.
