Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she is not yet convinced that a statewide curfew for restaurants and bars is necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
During a Monday morning briefing with reporters, Governor Brown said she had talked with elected officials around the state Sunday night to determine if such a curfew would be effective.
Brown said restaurants in rural communities are an essential meal provider for seniors and the vulnerable and she is taking that into consideration as she develops additional preventive details for a statewide plan. Such details are expected to be announced later today.
Follow developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
