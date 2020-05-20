A Rainier man faces multiple criminal charges following his arrest in what authorities are calling an abduction.
At approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday, May 18, a caller to the 911 dispatch center reported an adult female who was abducted, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's investigators. The caller stated that the victim had stated that she was forcibly taken her from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, and had been physically abused.
Columbia County Sheriffs deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the reported scene of the incident at 67865 Andy Thomas Road in Rainier.
When deputies arrived they located the male suspect, later identified as James Donald Cooley, 58, of Rainier, in a trailer on the property with the victim. Investigators summoned medical assistance for the female victim.
During the law enforcement investigation, deputies were able to confirm the victim’s statements and Cooley was subsequently arrested on charges of Kidnapping I, Attempted Assault I, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of a Restraining Order, Stalking and Menacing.
Cooley was lodged in the Columbia County Jail with a bail of $185,000.
