St. Helens Police Department officers were continuing a search this week for two robbery suspects following a break-in at Bertucci’s Chocolates, 2117 Columbia Boulevard, in St. Helens.

Suspects

SHPD investigators have released these screen shot images of the two suspects captured on security camera footage.

According to SHPD investigators, the break-in occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Feb. 21.

