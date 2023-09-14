CRFR Station

The CRFR Board will hear their options for a replacement interim fire chief at their Sept. 19 meeting at the administrative building located at 270 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has withdrawn its request for a loan of $1.6 million from the City of St. Helens, a development that was made public during a City Council work session on Sept. 6.

The discussion of the potential loan was the third item on the council’s agenda, but there was no discussion to be had, as Mayor Rick Scholl noted that CRFR had pulled their loan request.

