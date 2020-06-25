Columbia County Health now reports 27 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of one case since Wednesday, June 24, but still no deaths related to the pandemic.
Across the state, the Oregon Health Authority says COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 197. The OHA also reported 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, June 25, bringing the state total to 7,568.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).
