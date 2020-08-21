While COVID-19 numbers remain fairly consistent across Oregon, there is encouraging information about the cases in Columbia County.
“We’re no longer showing a rapid increase of positive cases,” Columbia County Public Health Director Mike Paul told the Columbia County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 19.
In Columbia County, 119 COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases have been confirmed as of August 20, since the beginning of the outbreak in March. Paul said there are a few dozen people that county public health is monitoring because those people are connected to a confirmed or positive case and they are under quarantine. Fifteen of the 117 cases are currently infectious, Paul said.
There has been one death and six hospitalizations from the virus so far in Columbia County, according to Paul.
Within the county, one zip code, 97048, stands out as having more cases than others. The area includes Rainier, across from Longview, WA, according to Paul. Their case rate is the highest for the county, but still below the state average of 48 per 100,000 in Oregon. However, it is still high for a rural area, according to Paul.
“We need to watch that zip code closely,” Paul said.
Paul also said there are metrics that need to be met in order for schools to fully reopen, which are put forth by the Oregon Department of Education. There are two metrics that must be met in order to reopen schools, and that is a test positivity rate of less than 5% and a case count of less than 10 per 100,000 people. The county is still meeting one, but not the other metric, according to Paul. Per Oregon Health Authority (OHA) data, the county is under the 5% test positivity rate but within the last few weeks has had a case count varying from 15 to 28 cases per 100,000. This means that Columbia County is far off from that metric and being able to reopen schools, Paul said.
There are additional indicators set by the OHA that can indicate how well a county is faring with the virus. These indicators include: percentage of emergency department visits per case, trend in positive case results, percentage of cases traced to a known source and percentage of cases that receive follow-up by public health officials within 24 hours of receiving a positive diagnosis.
“Statewide numbers show we’re meeting most of those indicators,” Paul said.
So far, Columbia County is well below 1.5% for emergency department visits for COVID-19, and there is a slight downward trend in positive results in the last seven days. However, Columbia County has more than 30% of cases not traced to known sources,
according to Paul. Ninety percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are receiving follow-up from the county health department within 24 hours of being diagnosed, Paul said.
While it has long been known that severe cases of COVID-19 are most common in the elderly, Paul said any person of any age can develop severe symptoms if they have underlying conditions, like chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or pulmonary disease.
COVID-19 numbers have also been rising in congregate settings, like colleges and universities reopening and in nursing homes. According to Paul, 75% of colleges and universities are partially or fully online.
“In the past week or two, schools have opened and then closed because of outbreaks at residence halls or clusters on campuses,” Paul said.
After a decline in cases at nursing homes, there has been a slight rise in cases, according to Paul.
“Young people are increasingly driving case numbers, many of them are unaware they have mild or no symptoms and are less likely to mask. Nursing homes have really high death counts, it just takes one infected staff person or visitor. I want to encourage young people to help protect the community by following guidelines,” Paul said.
On a national level, the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization to the Yale School of Public Health for a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 which is saliva swab-based.
However, according to Paul, the test is not yet available in Oregon.
“It’s a step forward to make testing more accessible. Looks like the validity might be just as good as nasal swabs. That’s really good news in making testing more accessible,” Paul said.
Recommendations to individuals in preventing infection have not changed in the last couple of months, Paul said.
“Keep washing hands, keep your distance, keep masks on. We want people to mask to keep businesses open, the economy open. Learn about resources available on our website,” Paul said.
Paul also said that he didn’t want people to delay medical care, and to use telemedicine for needed medical care, and to get needed dental care.
More information concerning COVID-19 is available at the county website at: https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/CoronavirusDisease2019COVID19 and also at the OHA website at: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/erd/pages/covid-19-news.aspx.
