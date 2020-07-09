COVID-19 had claimed four more lives in Oregon as of July 7, raising the state’s death toll to 224, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 10,817.
Columbia County had 44 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths linked to the virus, as of July 6.
According to new details from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Follow daily developments at thechiefnews.com and in-depth reports in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
