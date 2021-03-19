In a quick about-face from just a week earlier, Oregon health officials announced Friday they would be meeting President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.
“My team is in touch with the White House for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase,” said Governor Kate Brown in a press conference. “We have always attempted to align our vaccination timelines with available federal supplies. And so far, it’s been really encouraging to see so many Oregonians eager to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”
The news came informally earlier in the week, when Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen told Oregon Public Broadcasting the agency had determined the president’s timeline was an order, not just an optimistic suggestion.
Just a week prior, Allen and other state officials were hesitant to embrace the president’s timeline, concerned about whether or not vaccine supply would be available to meet it.
“The answer is yes, if the federal government comes through at the levels of vaccines we’ve projected based on the national numbers the administration has released,” Allen said. “We know it will take a couple of weeks to get through the surge. But we can keep pace.”
The quicker pace — the state had originally been on track to open eligibility to all adults July 1 — means the rest of the state’s vaccination timeline is also moving up.
But Allen said Friday the new timeline will result in some “traffic jams” when large classes of people become eligible for the vaccine.
“However, I want to be crystal clear. Not every Oregonian will have a vaccination appointment waiting for them,” the director said. “It’ll take a few weeks for supply to catch up to demand.”
Still, health officials laid out a new timeline for making Oregonians eligible to get in line for the vaccine.
Starting March 22, vaccinations will open slightly:
Counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups.
Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.
Starting March 29, the following groups will be eligible:
- All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
- People currently displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
Starting April 19, the state will open eligibility to:
- Frontline workers as defined by the CDC
- Multigenerational household members
- Adults 16-44 with underlying health conditions.
And on May 1, the state will open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, according to OHA.
A complete list of eligibility guidelines will be available on the state’s website at covidvaccine.oregon.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.