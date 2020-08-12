COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 375, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which also reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 22,022, as of Wednesday, August 12.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (14), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (17), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Umatilla (30), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).
Columbia County Public Health had reported on Tuesday, August 11, that the county had a total of 103 COVID-19 cases. No deaths have been reported in the county associated with the virus.
