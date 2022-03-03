300,000 Oregonians who qualified for free or low-cost health coverage under Oregon’s Public Health Emergency Declaration (PHE) will likely continue to receive their benefits after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.
House Bill 4035, which passed in the Oregon Legislature today, directs resources toward creating an orderly transition for the estimated 300,000 Oregonians who may no longer qualify for Medicaid, also known as the Oregon Health Plan (OHP).
The federal government gave states one year to determine who stays eligible for the OHP after the PHE ends, according to a release from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The law’s passage follows Gov. Kate Brown’s Feb. 24 announcement of plans to lift Oregon's emergency declaration by April 1 and is the first step towards creating a ‘bridge health plan' for qualifying Oregonians.
Bridge health plans, funded by the federal government, are Marketplace tax subsidies the state can use to provide additional healthcare coverage for Oregonians.
“Every Oregonian deserves access to quality health care. Throughout the pandemic, we worked to ensure Oregonians did not lose their health coverage––and we must ensure they stay covered,” Brown said. “The disparities in our health systems mean that Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and people of color are disproportionately impacted by inequitable health care coverage.
“We must develop a process to ensure everyone has access to quality health care coverage. I’d like to thank the Legislature for putting forward this pathway to create options for families with low incomes to maintain the health care coverage they need.”
OHP membership has risen from just over 1.1 million members before the pandemic to 1.4 million as of March 3, according to the OHA.
