The latest COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday, June 30, by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) show Columbia County's total cases at 30 with no deaths associated from the virus.
Statewide the OHA reports three more deaths, with the Oregon total at 207. Acorss the state the number of confirmed and presumptive COBID-19 cases has reached 8,656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.