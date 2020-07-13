Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability this morning to discuss the state of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Brown will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger.
Oregon has seen a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Concerned about the huge spike in COVID-19 cases and new modeling that show even more cases …
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, the according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Sunday, July 12, which also reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the state total to 12,170.
The latest update provided by Columbia County Public Health officials on June 9 show a total of 47 cases of COVID-19. There had been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Columbia County as of June 9.
The Chief will be monitoring Governor Brown's 11 a.m. press availability today with more details as they become available.
