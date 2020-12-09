Applications for a new round of small business grants are open now.
The state allocated almost $1 million to Columbia County to support small businesses and organizations impacted by the pandemic and the county has until Dec. 30 to distribute the funds.
Nonprofits and small businesses are eligible to apply for the Emergency Small Business Grant until Dec. 19 at smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com. The county has partnered with the Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) to help allocate the grants.
Due to the quick timeline, applicants will be asked to provide a lot more information in their applications than in previous grant applications because there’s less time for the economic team to follow up and assist with questions, CCET Director Paul Vogel said.
“I want to point out, as has been happening with most of the things that have been CARES Act affiliates, these things come to us on a very short timeline,” Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said at the commissioner meeting Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The county received the paperwork and information about the funding on Dec. 2 and has just until the end of the month to distribute the funds or return leftover money to the state.
“Our ultimate goal is to not give one cent back to the state,” Heimuller said.
There is $959,274 in funding to be distributed to local businesses and nonprofits who have beed adversely impacted by the pandemic. Some restrictions apply and CCET asks that people who know their business is not eligible or has not been severely adversely impacted by the pandemic to refrain from applying.
Businesses that have previously received grant funding (including previous Emergency Small Business Grants, CARES Act grants and Paycheck Protection Program loans) are eligible to apply.
