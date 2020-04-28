Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that over $103 million will be distributed among 141 health care providers across the state to boost their coronavirus response efforts.
The funding is the second tranche distributed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved last month. The first allocation was distributed the week of April 10.
Hospitals and health care providers may use these funds for non-reimbursable expenses attributed to COVID-19, including building or retrofitting new intensive care units, increasing staffing or training, providing personal protective equipment, building temporary structures, and more. They may also use the funds to cover revenue losses from cancelled procedures—financial losses that have caused significant strain on the health care system throughout the pandemic.
“Throughout this crisis, Oregon’s dedicated health care workers and hospitals have made countless sacrifices to save lives and protect our communities. On behalf of all Oregonians, I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Merkley said. “Just like we are counting on them for their expertise and heroism, they are counting on us for the support they need to safely and effectively do their jobs. I’m pleased that this funding is making its way to their facilities, and will continue to fight for every possible resource they need as we continue to build our path forward out of this pandemic.”
“The big thanks that health care providers deserve for working round-the-clock to keep Oregonians safe during the COVID-19 crisis must be matched by federal resources that provide them with the support they urgently need during this pandemic,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these funds are en route to Oregon’s heroic nurses, doctors and all medical staff. More needs to be done, and I will keep battling to get these health care heroes everything they require for their lifesaving work.”
In a release, Merkley and Wyden said since the first allotment was made to Oregon’s hospitals and health care providers, they have kept pressure on the Trump administration to improve the distribution of critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment; urged Senate leadership to support Americans’ mental health by supporting critical suicide prevention activities; and advocated for the revision of bureaucratic restrictions hinder Governors from effectively distributing COVID-19 relief funds to their states.
