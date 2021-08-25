Dozens of local residents voiced their concerns for and against local and state COVID-19 health and safety mandates during the Columbia County Board of Commissioners regular public meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The meeting was held virtually, with a county court house room open for people to assemble, practicing social distancing, and to testify electronically. Others testified over the Internet.
The county commissioners listened carefully to each person's comments. Several of the people testifying opposed the state mask requirements announced by Gov. Kate Brown. Several said the mandates were unconstitutional.
Others supported the state's health and safety efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners discussed the pending resolution that would direct that:
1. All employees of Columbia County shall not assist in the enforcement of business closure, school closure, or stay-at-home directives under the Executive Orders of the Governor relating to the Coronavirus pandemic, including state agency directives or guidance; and
2. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners shall make it a priority to restore, preserve and protect our local authority with matters of county concern during emergency declarations.
The board took no action on the resolution. Read more in the August 27 print edition of The Chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.