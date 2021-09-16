The Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) COVID-19 Weekly Report shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Columbia County and across the state.
By the numbers
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the OHA reported 12,997 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 12. That represents an 11% decrease from the previous week. Since the summer surge began in early July, 79% of cases have been sporadic, without known sources.
There were 592 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 1,028 last week. That marks the first drop in nine consecutive weeks of increases. While the number of new hospitalizations has decreased, this hospitalization number does not account for people who remain hospitalized from previous weeks. Over the past week, there was a slight decrease in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients as reported through Oregon’s Hospital Capacity Web System (HOSCAP), but the number of hospitalized patients is still high.
There were 120 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 171 reported the previous week. It was the first decrease in the weekly death toll after six weeks of increases.
There were 149,123 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. The percentage of positive tests increased to 12%.
Caution advised
Even though cases, hospitalizations and deaths are slowing, the OHA and Columbia County Health officials say the virus and the Delta variant are still very dangerous. The majority of current cases are among the unvaccinated, according to the health officials who continue to urge people to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in an indoor public setting and while among crowds in outdoor gatherings.
Officials are also carefully monitoring COVID-19 cases among children in Oregon. The virus is not likely to be as severe among children. Vaccinations for children under 12-years-old could be available by the end of this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccinations
Right now, COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available for anyone 12-years and older at most pharmacies and health centers.
Columbia Health Services is also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The vaccinations are available from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. You can also call 800-244-4870 to schedule an appointment for other times.
Columbia Health Services Walk-in Clinics
Mondays
Vernonia School-Based Clinic
1000 Missouri Ave.
Vernonia
Tuesdays
Clatskanie School-Based Clinic
471 Bel Air Dr.
Behind the high school next to the football field
Clatskanie
Wednesdays
St. Helens Sacagawea
1060 Eisenschmidt Lane
by Eisenschmidt Pool
St. Helens
Thursdays
Rainier Health Center
28168 Old Rainier Road Next to the school district officer
Rainier
For more information, call Columbia Health Services at 503-3974651 or the Columbia County Health Department at 503-397-7247. Follow new COVID-19 pandemic developments at thechiefnews.com.
