Columbia County Public Health reports a total of 60 COVID-19 cases as of July 16. No deaths have been reported in the county linked to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 254 deaths and the number of confirmed and presumptive cases has reached 13,802 as of Friday, July, 17, according to the Oregon Heath Authority.
