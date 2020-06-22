COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA also reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, June 22 bringing the state total to 7,083.
Columbia County's total COVID-19 cases remained at 26, with no reported deaths as of Monday, June 22. Columbia County Health officials report 23 people have recovered from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.
County Health urges caution
As the COVID-19 cases rise across the state the public is still urged to exercise caution, according to Columbia County Public Health Director Mike Paul.
However, Paul said that as time progresses, he will focus less and less on case numbers, mostly due to shortage of testing.
“Unless there’s a lot of widespread testing, it’s hard to grasp what these numbers mean,” Paul said. “We’re really looking more at percentage of positive test results.”
Paul said the numbers will focus on the overall positive percentage of tests out of a portion of tests given.
During a briefing before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, June 17, Paul outlined key state trends concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the more than 7,000 cases that have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak, more than half have recovered, Paul said. According to a weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, the average length of illness is about 20 days, and 25 days for cases that required hospitalization.
Across the state, there have been different workplace outbreaks, Paul said, which is defined as five or more cases from one workplace. There have also been more than a dozen long-term care facility outbreaks, which is defined as three or more cases at a long-term care facility.
Last week, Oregon broke a record for most cases recorded in one day week. That included more than 270 cases in Union County related to church services, according to Paul.
“So when you look at all the data,” he said, “I think it’s increasingly clear that indoor settings and indoor workplaces, long-term care facilities, where people are close to each other, there’s a lot of spread in those environments.”
Paul said Columbia County Public Health gets many questions about risks and what people can do to lower their risk against COVID-19.
“You want to look at your age, whether you have an underlying condition, where you work, where you’re traveling to, what kind of environment you’re going to be in with other people,” Paul said. “Certainly in outdoor environments the risk is not as high.”
Paul said his agency is working to enforce public complaints related to facilities licensed by the county.
“So, restaurants, hotels, schools, any facility that we licensed, we will be following procedures, starting with education and letter explaining the guidance,” Paul said. “And if needed, we can move beyond that to increased-level enforcement, other complaints related to facilities that we don’t license at that local level, like grocery stores, which are licensed by the department of agriculture or retail. Those complaints are forwarded. We are referring those to the state.”
Paul said the county health department does have the authority to enforce rules on the local level, but he said he hopes the agency doesn’t have to reach that level.
Gov. Kate Brown has called a special session of the Oregon Legislature for June 24 to address COVID-19. The governor’s office has also sent a letter to correctional facilities to release likely-vulnerable inmates to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
