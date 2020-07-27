Update posted at 3:45 p.m. July 27:
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday, July 26, and remains at 289, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday, July 27.
The OHA also reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 17,088.
Columbia County reported 70 total cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of July 27.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 8:45 a.m. July 27:
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 289, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, July 26.
State health officials reported nine deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday, July 24. That is more deaths than on any other day since the pandemic began.
The OHA also reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 increasing the state total to 16,758.
As of July 23, Columbia County had a total of 67 COVID-19 cases and no deaths associated with the virus.
