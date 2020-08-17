The Oregon Health Authority reports that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 388.
The OHA also reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 23,262, as of Sunday, August 16.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine ( 1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (67), Polk (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (1), Washington (29) and Yamhill (3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.