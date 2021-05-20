Oregon’s first real grappling with the pandemic hit in mid-March — a perfect spring weekend, which drove Oregonians to the coast like Floridian spring breakers with arguably better coffee. Up until that point, Gov. Kate Brown had largely appealed to the good nature and sense of her fellow Oregonians.
“I asked and urged Oregonians to stay home,” Brown said in a conference call with reporters, following the spring breaker weekend. “On Friday night, I frankly directed them to stay home. And now I am ordering them to stay home.”
All over the state, businesses were shuttering — to follow mounting COVID-19 guidelines and Brown’s executive order. Bowling alleys, gyms, gift shops, malls, spas, senior centers, and theaters were all scrambling, with virtually no alternate means of operating. The exception: restaurants. Restaurants and bars were left in a space of liminality. Most had closed several weeks prior, via an earlier order from Brown, but were still operating with pick-up and delivery services.
Still, the guidelines were constantly shifting. Restaurant owners and managers were caught in a perpetual cycle of innumerable calculations. Open for dining outside? Closed until dinner? Open just on weekends? Close indefinitely or shut down permanently? No matter how they sliced the numbers, the options just weren’t in their favor.
Restaurants with patios were in luck, those without were less so. Quaint little breakfast cafes were dwarfed by larger facilities. And all across the industry, restaurants were scaling back — guidelines or no — as a new wave of home cooking emerged in every socially distant and quarantined home.
In Columbia County, the restaurant industry’s own unique struggle perfectly encapsulated the ecliptic cycle presented by COVID-19, changing restrictions and guidelines, and the individual navigation of each restaurant.
In Rainier, Cornerstone Café benefited from a generous Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which owners Viki and Mark Overbay used to give “The Stone” some remodels.
“Having been restricted to outdoor and to-go only is rough!” Viki Overbay said. “For to-go orders, even with guests going out of their way to support us which we are so grateful for, we certainly don’t get as much in sales as when we have dine-in.”
Cornerstone isn’t located on the main street, which Viki Overbay said makes business a bit more difficult to generate. Add in the unpredictability of Oregon weather, Overbay said, and restaurants are in a difficult spot.
“Oregon weather, especially in the Spring, is not good for outdoor dining,” she said. “We did set up seven outdoor tables with umbrellas and plants. But it is pretty chilly to eat outside.”
Then the weather flipped.
“We had recently hired three new employees to seat folks and keep track of the amount of guests, so we could adhere to the restrictions of capacity of guests allowed [indoors],” she said. “Now... we have no hours at all for them. It is extremely difficult to write a schedule ... Now, on sunny days we need servers for outdoor tables and on rainy days we don’t need them.”
And more recently, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released new face mask guidelines after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing masks and stop physical distancing in most public spaces.
The OHA’s new guidance aligns with CDC guidance, stating that “businesses, employers and faith institutions can choose to no longer require masks and physical distancing for fully vaccinated individuals or continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.”
Alternatively, if businesses, employers, and faith institutions choose to no longer require masks and social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals, “the business, employer or faith institution must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination. In that case, a business would need to have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks. Fully vaccinated individuals would need to provide proof they’d been vaccinated if they want to remove face coverings and not observe physical distancing guidelines.”
Gov. Brown applauded the new guidelines saying it is, “another sign that as more people become fully vaccinated, the closer we are to ending this pandemic.”
However, the new guidelines present Oregon businesses, especially the restaurant industry with a particular dilemma: either maintain prior guidelines with masks and social distancing required or switch to a two standard system with different regulations for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers—which may include hiring new employees to act as door-keepers or hosts and check customers for proof of vaccination.
Overbay said Cornerstone was prepared for this pivot due to a heads up from the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association (ORLA).
“We decided if [customers] truly insist upon not wearing a mask that, yes, we will go ahead and check. We will ask them for proof of their vaccination date,” Overbay said.
The new regulation means Cornerstone will have a host for every shift who will check vaccination statuses and use a calendar to verify that every patron without a mask has been fully vaccinated—with the 14 day waiting period after the second vaccination (or first if a single shot vaccination).
“Because we had a hostess anyways,” Overbay said, explaining their choice. “If we didn’t have a hostess anyways, on account of the restrictions, I highly doubt we’d be offering [vaccinated customers to not wear masks].”
However, some restaurant owners don’t feel comfortable asking customers to prove their vaccination status. Tom Colvins, owner of Colvins Pub & Grill in Clatskanie, said his restaurant won’t be checking vaccination statuses or enforcing mask guidelines.
“I’m not going to be the mask police,” Colvins said. “I’m not going to be checking if they’re vaccinated. I think it’s an infringement on their rights and on their privacy.”
Restaurants that have continued to stay closed inside throughout the pandemic have less control over their customer’s masking. Bundy’s Cafe & Drive-In only runs drive-through service, so customers make their own choice about masking up or not.
Other restaurants like Hometown Pizza in Rainier are mostly maintaining original masking guidelines, unless customers specifically ask.
“I took the ‘Masks are required’ sign off the door,” Manager Sloan Nelson said. “But I’m not advertising it.”
If customers ask, Nelson said Hometown will allow customers to go unmasked on the “honesty policy,” but so far no one has asked, she said. Employees are continuing to wear their masks until they are vaccinated and provide proof to Nelson, but otherwise, they are keeping the restaurant business as usual with COVID-19 guidelines.
Follow daily pandemic updates at thechiefnews.com with in-depth reports in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.