Cities of Rainier and Clatskanie have not declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 as of now.
The Chief checked in with Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole and Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman after the City of St. Helens declared a state of emergency regarding the virus that has now been declared a global pandemic.
“We’re evaluating the situation,” Cole said. “We’ll monitor the situation and look at it in the morning.”
Hinkelman also said Clatskanie has not declared a state of emergency but did note that a couple of events have been canceled due to caution surrounding COVID-19 transmission possibilities.
“I don’t have plans to do anything like that now. Right now, no plans at this time,” Hinkelman said.
The Chief will continue to follow up with city leaders regarding COVID-19.
Follow this developing story on the web at thechiefnews.com and in Friday’s print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.