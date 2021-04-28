The latest Northwest Oregon key indicators report from the Oregon Employment Department shows Columbia County's employment rate at 6.9% in March, compared to 5% in March of 2020.
Overall, the number of unemployed in the county fell by approximately 350 but still up over 2,900 from March 2020.
The report lists job gains in retail trade and professional and business services. Job losses occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector and local public education in Columbia County.
The report also lists the top occupations in Northwest Oregon with the highest number of job vacancies, which include maids and housekeeping cleaners, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, registered nurses, nursing assistants, retail salespersons, cashiers, office clerks, and desk clerks for motels, hotels and resorts.
The key indicators help track how the region economies are doing, the overall health of local economies, what adjustments businesses are making and are used to interpret current and future investment possibilities.
For more information, contact the Oregon Employment Department at 541-574-2306.
