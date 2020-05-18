Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Monday, May 18, meeting of the Rainier City Council will be a phone-in meeting for the public and media, according to a release from Rainier City Hall.
This is a meeting rescheduled from May 11, 2020.
The public and media may call (351) 999-3375 to attend this meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Comments for the council can also be submitted via email at info@cityofrainier.com or written and deposited in the drop box located at the 1st Street entrance to City Hall.
See the meeting agenda attached.
