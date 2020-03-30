COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606, as of 8 a.m. today. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (1)
- Deschutes (2)
- Douglas (4)
- Jackson (1)
- Josephine (4)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (14)
- Multnomah (9)
- Polk (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (14)
- Yamhill (1)
One case of coronavirus was reported in Columbia County March 27. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 20, and died March 29 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22, and died March 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 29 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.
