Columbia River Fire & Rescue medical professionals say they are prepared to serve the community during the coronavirus epidemic.
In a release on the CRFR Facebook page, the first responders said they are taking additional measures to keep themselves and the public safe.
"You will see CRF&R crews arriving on scene wearing additional protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak," the Facebook post reads. "If a patient complains of severe flu symptoms or respiratory distress, will take the highest level of precaution."
The Facebook post also advises everyone to be safe and wash your hands to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Other first responders are also taking additional proactive protection measures. Read that story here online and follow developments in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
