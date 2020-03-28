Small businesses in Clatskanie and Rainier and across Columbia County impacted by the coronavirus economic upheaval now have the opportunity to apply for emergency loans.
The loans are now available for small businesses and nonprofits in Columbia County through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
According to a release from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, the program is available to provide working capital assistance to small businesses and nonprofits who are suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Here is the link for small business to apply for the emergency https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
