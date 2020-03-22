The City of Seaside has put specific restrictions into place, declaring a State of Emergency in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Clatskanie, Rainier and St. Helens made such State of Emergency declarations earlier this month.
In a release from the City of Seaside, city officials say in response to a heavy influx of visitors over the weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and by virtue of the passage of Resolution #3954, Section 2, passed on Saturday, March 21, the City of Seaside will be restricting access to all public buildings and all access to city parks, streams and beach areas that run parallel to the city limits.
Beach areas in Seaside include the areas from the Cove in the south to the edge of the estuary separating Seaside and Gearhart to the north. This order becomes effective March 23, 2020.
Furthermore, in concert with the Clatsop County Board of Commissioner’s order on Sunday, March 22, all lodging, hotels, short-term rentals, homestay lodges, and campgrounds in the City of Seaside shall be closed effective Monday, March 23, 2020 and visitors shall not be allowed for the duration of the emergency order.
This order does not include longer-term reservations (30 days or more) and campground staff, hosts, and people employed in Clatsop County on a temporary basis, including short-stay guests employed by the county or city.
“With these measures, Seaside and Clatsop County take mutual steps to protect all of the citizens in our community on the North Coast,” Seaside Mayor Jay Barber said.
Seaside City Hall, the Seaside Convention Center, Seaside Visitors Bureau and Seaside Public Works will continue to operate with essential services and a limited staff, but the buildings will be locked and any city business between citizens and city staff will be limited to phone calls.
The City had previously locked down the Seaside Public Library, Bob Chisholm Community Center, Police and Fire Departments. All buildings continue to operate but only by special appointment or phone call.
While this ordered shut down on all short-term lodging and city recreational areas becomes effective Monday, March 23, the city is also encouraging all non-essential services to limit staffing and service to the public.
Section 2 of Resolution #3954 states in its entirety, “The City and its officials shall be authorized to take legal actions and issue orders as are determined necessary to protect the public, property and to conduct activities that strive to minimize and/or mitigate the effect of the emergency.” A complete copy of Resolution #3954 can be found here and on the second page of this press release.
Resolution #3954 was unanimously approved by the City Council on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and stated as follows:
A Resolution Declaring A State Of Emergency In The City of Seaside, Caused By The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic In The State Of Oregon And The United States.
The Seaside City Council resolves as follows:
In recent months, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread from China to the rest of the world. Each day, the number of cases and deaths increase in the United States. Oregon has seen similar increases in the last month. The President, Governor, and County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Whereas, the City of Seaside has authority under ORS Chapter 401 and the adopted Emergency Operations Plan that provides direction to the City, its officials, and others in the event of an emergency that exists within the City, and which provides for the responsibility in times of emergency and delegates authority to declare an emergency to the Mayor and City Council; and
Whereas, the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic may constitute a threat of imminent widespread illness, human suffering, loss of life, and financial loss to residents, businesses, and the City of Seaside; and
Whereas, the Seaside City Council has the responsibility to respond to protect residents and property within the City of Seaside; and
Whereas, a coordinated response with other agencies through mutual aid agreements and partnerships is the appropriate action to undertake
Now Therefore, Be It Resolved By The Seaside City Council That A State Of Emergency Now Exists In All Areas Within the City Of Seaside, As Follows:
Section 1: A state of emergency exists within the entire City of Seaside upon adoption by the City Council and signed by the Mayor.
Section 2: The City and its officials shall be authorized to take legal actions and issue orders as are determined necessary to protect the public, property, and to conduct activities that strive to minimize and/or mitigate the effect of the emergency.
Section 3: The City shall take the necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency, including but not limited to, requesting assistance and potential reimbursements from the State of Oregon and appropriate federal agencies.
Section 4: The City shall examine emergency procurements of goods and services that are authorized pursuant to ORS 279B.080, and other applicable rules.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Seaside this 21st day of March, 2020.
Submitted to the Mayor and Approved by the Mayor on this 21st day of March, 2020.
End of Resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.