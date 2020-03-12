School districts in Columbia County are taking additional precautions to help keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus crisis.
The following is a letter sent today from Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter to district teachers and staff.
I know you have a lot of questions and concerns about the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and want to provide you with the latest information.
This morning in a press conference, Governor Brown announced new guidance for large gatherings, schools, and workplaces. Here’s what these announcements mean for Rainier School District and for you:
1. All educational services to children and students shall continue.
2. Cancellation of all “non-essential school-based activities” begins immediately. Activities will be cancelled at least through April 8. For the Rainier School District, that includes:
a. All professional development will be held virtually or postponed. Wednesday Late Start activities will be with small department groups or at grade level. The new schedule will be sent to the staff from their respective principals. Next Wednesday morning, March 18, the late start will be in the Commons and the high school lab classroom (to spread out from each other.) The training will be for all the teachers and interested IA’s on distant learning techniques and procedures/protocols.
b. Any travel (in-state and out-of-state) to conferences and events is suspended.
c. All events that require substitutes are cancelled.
d. Meetings with over 10 attendees must take place virtually. For smaller meetings (10 or less) - please work virtually when possible.
e. We are no longer booking external room requests at any of our facilities and cancelling all external events, minimally through April 8.
f. For events scheduled to take place after April 8, we will follow-up with more information as we get more guidance from public health leaders.
3. If you have flu-like symptoms, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath, do not come to work. According to public health authorities, not everyone who is sick needs to be tested. Your health care provider can help you decide if you need an appointment and how best to enter a clinic in a way that avoids infecting others. Remember, we have a health clinic on campus. If you need urgent medical care, dial 911.
We are taking every step possible so we can continue to provide critical services to the students we serve while protecting the health and wellness of our community. We realize that these decisions impact every Rainier School District department, program, and school community.
We know you work hard to organize events and activities for the families, clubs, special groups, and students we serve. Suspending large meetings and events is consistent with guidance from health authorities, and we believe it is a prudent and responsible step to take at this time. We will be working with each of our buildings and programs to ensure clear guidance, resources, and the virtual tools necessary to continue services and operations to the greatest extent possible.
Our Administrative Team and School Board will continue to work together to ensure timely and accurate communication, and safety protocols and procedures are followed. Please ask your supervisor if you have any additional questions.
The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of coronavirus and the disruption to our students and educational community. Please continue to emphasize the importance of handwashing at school. Our custodial services and our
maintenance team will continue to prioritize cleaning high-touch surfaces in classrooms and common areas, and we are making sure schools have adequate cleaning supplies.
Students, families, and everyone in our community can best support our efforts by washing hands frequently, covering mouths when coughing or sneezing, and using hand sanitizer. Those experiencing symptoms of the cold or flu should stay at home, only returning to school or work when symptom-free for 24 hours. If you are concerned about symptoms, please consult with a doctor. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to rely on the guidance from Oregon public health authorities, the Department of Education, and the Office of the Governor. Please know that this message and the decisions being made at this time are being done in collaboration with these governmental support groups and not in isolation. We appreciate their leadership at this time and we all collectively share the utmost concern for the health and safety of our students, employees, and the Rainier community.
Thank you for all you are doing to prioritize student safety and to keep yourself and your colleagues healthy.
Sincerely,
R. Michael Carter
Superintendent Rainier School District #13
