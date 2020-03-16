After considerable review of the safety of the community, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole has order a State of Emergency for the City of 2,000.
It follows such a declaration in St. Helens last week.
Cole stated in a release that the declaration streamline assistance to residents and businesses to weather the unprecedented viral outbreak.
Cole said the declaration allows the city government to expedite actions needed to protect individuals and businesses in the city as well as use special procedures to expedite the purchase of goods and services needed by city departments to maintain safety, health, and wellbeing in Rainier.
“I want to assure everyone that Rainier is as safe, secure and protected as possible during this challenging time of COVID-19," Cole said. "This infection is being more fully understood every day, and more specific preventative measures are being formulated daily. Until we understand the full picture of the disease and the best responses to it, we must follow the broad preventative measures as directed by the President, Congress, our Governor, Columbia County, and State health officials.
“While these declarations are often used by cities when there is major disruption from a highly visible natural disaster such as a flood or earthquake, we are now threatened by in invisible and sometimes lethal threat,” said Mayor Cole. “We have little experience with a contagion and what damages it may bring to our community and how long the measures needed to attempt to stem its rapid growth may take."
Cole said his declaration, along with those of the President and the Governor, are part of a coordinated effort that will aid in the ability to tap into outside resources and ease the process to receive any possible Federal reimbursement for costs incurred.
“I ask that you all help us by following the guidelines, rules and recommendations that the City, County, State and Federal governments issue – these are the best directives to keep you safe and to limit the impacts of COVID-19,” Cole said. “There is information and links to the Small Business Administration and the CDC on the city website, cityofrainier.com that are strong resources available 24 hours a day.”
The declaration took effect at midnight on March 16, 2020 and will stay in effect through April 30, 2020.
