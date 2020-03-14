Due to the COVID-19 virus situation around the country, the City of Rainier is putting into practice precautionary measures.
The measures includes restricted access to city offices until further notice. The City of Rainier is asking that, until further notice, utility payments be made online (https://rainier.merchanttransact.com/), by mail (PO Box 100, Rainier, OR 97048), or in the drop box located outside city offices at City Hall, 106 West B Street.
The payments may be made during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1, 2020.
Due to access to city offices being temporarily restricted, it is asked that you call city hall concerning any business or other needs at 503-556-7301 during regular business hours.
You can also contact the City of Rainier by email at info@cityofrainier.com.
