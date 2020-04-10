Oregon appears to be making progress in the battle against COVID-19.
According to a detailed reported released Friday afternoon by the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) in Salem, the numbers of COVID-like visits to hospital emergency rooms are decreasing.
The report shows a total of 1,371 reported cases of coronavirus and 48 total deaths.
On Friday, April 10, Columbia County Health had a total of 10 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Oregon.
The State Emergency Coordination Center's Oregon COVID-19 daily update, attached, details COVID-19 cases in Oregon, hospital capacity and PPE supply inventory. It also offers a summary from each of the state’s 18 emergency support functions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.