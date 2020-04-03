State, local and tribal law enforcement agencies in Oregon are now eligible to receive nearly $10 million in supplemental federal funding.
The cash is designed to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that it is making $850 million available nationwide in the support effort.
Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding
The program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation passed by the Congress and signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately to receive these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available within days.
“In a matter of weeks, I have seen countless examples from across our state and country of law enforcement officers and other public safety professionals going far above and beyond their regular duties to serve our communities in this time of great need,” U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said. “I’m pleased to join the department in announcing this much needed funding and will do everything in my power to expedite its distribution to eligible law enforcement agencies here in Oregon.”
“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan said. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”
The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund applicants on a rolling basis as applications are received.
Where the money goes
Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, purchase protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.
2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program recipient agencies are candidates for direct emergency funding. A complete list of jurisdictions eligible for direct funding and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.
Jurisdictions not eligible for direct funding are advised to contact the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to determine how they can receive funding through the state distribution.
For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, please visit https://www.ojp.gov/.
The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.
