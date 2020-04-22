The Oregon Health Authority reports no new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon today, but the OHA's daily report shows 57 new cases.
The state's cases now total 2,059. Seventy-eight people have died from the virus in Oregon.
As of April 22, Columbia County Health reported a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, no deaths, 496 people have tested negative and nine people have recovered.
The new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, April 22, are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (10)
- Coos (1)
- Deschutes (2)
- Jefferson (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (7)
- Multnomah (24)
- Washington (10)
- Yamhill (1)
Read the complete OHA's daily report attached.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Test reports were received yesterday but due to a technical issue, negative test results were not able to be processed overnight and are being processed today. The number of negatives is classified as “pending” in today’s data table.
