There are new cases of coronavirus in Columbia County.
Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul said six new cases have been reported since April 2.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 29, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported today.
The OHA also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (2)
- Curry (2)
- Deschutes (1)
- Douglas (1)
- Jackson (6)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (3)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (11)
- Multnomah (10)
- Polk (2)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (12)
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 28th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old male in Washington County, who tested positive on March 30 and died April 4, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 29th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old female in Marion county, who tested positive on April 1 and died April 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Update: The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change. A case reported yesterday as a Yamhill County case was later determined to be a Washington County case. The total number of new cases in Washington County is 12 to reflect this change.
However, the case that moved from Yamhill County to Washington County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for today.
