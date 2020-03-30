Update posted at 12:30 p.m. March 30
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606, as of 8 a.m. today. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (1)
- Deschutes (2)
- Douglas (4)
- Jackson (1)
- Josephine (4)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (14)
- Multnomah (9)
- Polk (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (14)
- Yamhill (1)
One case of coronavirus was reported in Columbia County March 27. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 20, and died March 29 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22, and died March 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 29 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.
Previous Chief Coverage posted at 8 a.m. March 30
The Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29, bringing the state total to 548.
No new deaths were reported. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon remains at 13, as of Sunday.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (3)
- Deschutes (3)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (11)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (4)
- Marion (15)
- Multnomah (10)
- Polk (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (14)
One case of coronavirus was reported Friday, March 27.
The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The 93-year-old man whose death was reported on Saturda, March 28, had an underlying condition. The data posted once a day on Oregon Health Authority’s website and shared once a day with the media are provisional and may be updated as more information becomes available after the daily reporting.
Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement on the White House’s disaster declaration for Oregon:
“This declaration is an important first step towards unlocking all available federal resources for Oregon’s state, tribal, and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I appreciate the responsiveness of Vice President Pence and federal administration officials to our requests for aid.
“However, this is far from everything Oregon needs from the federal government to actively and effectively combat this crisis. We have a number of significant requests pending with the federal government, first and foremost Oregon’s request for more personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.
"In addition, a significant part of our disaster declaration request was for individual assistance for all Oregon counties and tribes—including child care assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster legal services, and disaster unemployment assistance for Oregonians. That request is still also pending, and would provide significant relief to Oregon families if approved.
“This is an unprecedented public health crisis that demands a coordinated national response, backed by the full resources of the federal government. I will continue to work with the White House and Oregon’s congressional delegation to fight for access to every tool available to keep Oregonians safe from COVID-19.”
According to Browns release, the Major Disaster Declaration by President Trump for the State of Oregon, retroactive to January 20, 2020, allows for the activation of FEMA’s Public Assistance program for reimbursements of emergency actions taken by state, territorial, tribal, and local government entities, as well as certain non-profit organizations.
Organizations eligible for recovery efforts on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures include, but are not limited to:
- Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety
- Emergency operation and coordination costs
- Disinfection of eligible public facilities
- Medical sheltering
- Purchase and distribution of food, water, medicine and other consumable supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment.
