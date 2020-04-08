Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that her school closure order, originally slated to end April 28, will now stretch into June in an effort to maintain the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"My top priority will always be the health and safety of Oregonians," Brown said. "The best thing we can do is to give everyone certainty and close in school learning for the remainder of the year."
Brown also said all seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed in mid-March, including having passing grades at that point in any course required for graduation, will receive passing grades and earn diplomas.
Brown made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, saying the extension of her school closure coincides with her Stay Home Save Lives order.
"I know how hard this is on every single Oregonian and I thank you for your sacrifice," Brown said. "I also know that the measures that we put into place are necessary actions right now to save lives. I wish I could make it easier for everyone and I wish I could eliminate the frustrations that so many of us are feeling right now."
Brown said her top priority has always been the health and safety of all Oregonians and she wants to provide as much information as quickly as possible during the current health crisis.
"So that you may have some certainties in these very uncertain times," she said.
Brown acknowledged that the social distancing order has resulted in "huge sacrifices" for children and that missing school is especially difficult for students and their parents.
"I can't imagine what you are up against, balancing parenting during this very scary crisis," Brown said. "While I know many of you have either lost a job or are a first responder and trying to work hard with your kids there, or with a child worried about education and finishing the school year," Brown said.
Brown acknowledged that there is much frustration and anxiety with children missing school, the prom and graduation.
"But the best thing that we can do for the health of our children and for thousands of educators across the state is to give clarity in the uncertainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year," Brown said.
Oregon education officials said that school districts across the state will continue to provide distance learning to students.
The following is from the Oregon Department of Education.
COVID-19 won’t stop Oregon’s high school seniors.
That was the message the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) delivered today as it released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how Oregon’s high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”
Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2 percent of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.
Key components of the guidance:
- Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.
- Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.
- Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.
“The Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance celebrates the nearly 13 years of work and accomplishment by these graduating seniors and empowers students to move on to the next step in their life,” Oregon PTA President Kriste Dille said.
“We have to remember that we have a global pandemic occurring and we must be dedicated to doing what’s right for each student and their families,” Gresham-Barlow School District Superintendent Dr. A. Katrise Perera said. “I believe we, as education leaders, have a moral obligation to keep students' futures whole and their graduation pathways clear. This statewide approach to graduation is our best option.”
“The new guidance gives districts the information we need and puts the right focus on supporting each and every senior and honoring their work over their 13 years of study," Cascade School District Superintendent Darin Drill said.
Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued the following statement in response to the guidance.
“The Oregon public universities are committed to ensuring that incoming freshman students who intend to enroll at our institutions are considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school. No student admitted to our institutions for fall 2020 will have their admission rescinded due to changes in grading policy or the inability to complete their coursework, as long as they graduate high school.
Students who apply to our institutions are still subject to a review process that focuses on their ability to succeed in college, but the Oregon public universities recognize that some situations are beyond their control. We look forward to supporting students and high schools through this challenging time, both now and with future high school graduating classes impacted by the pandemic.”
Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance can be found on the ODE website within the Distance Learning for All guidance document, section four.
