Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued the following statement regarding the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) announcement of an additional case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon.
According to OHA, there are now two reported cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, both connected. An additional eight tests came back negative.
"My thoughts are with the Oregonians who have contracted this virus, as well as their families. The developments of the last 48 hours in Oregon and across the globe are concerning, and we are taking this extremely seriously.
"State and local health professionals are working around the clock to identify, treat, and contain each case of this disease. My commitment to Oregonians is that our state agencies will be as accurate, transparent, and swift as possible in conveying the information we have to the public, especially when new cases of the coronavirus are identified.
"Oregonians have a history of bringing out the best in each other in uncertain times. By staying calm and, yes, by doing the same simple things that protect us during cold and flu season – washing our hands, properly covering our coughs and sneezes, and staying home from school or work if we’re feeling sick––we can help keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and safe.”
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 incident management team has been working with state agencies and local health authorities to prepare for this scenario since January. OHA has operated similar response operations in past efforts to address global health threats such as H1N1 influenza, Ebola, and Zika.
Last week, Governor Brown directed state agencies to continue building on active preparations, and stood up an interagency Coronavirus Response Team to coordinate state and local efforts statewide.
Tips for preventing the spread of the coronavirus include:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces people often touch.
- Consult travel advisories if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.
Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
If you feel sick, or develop a cough or fever, stay home from work or school.
Members of the public can sign up for regular coronavirus updates on the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 website. More information about the coronavirus is available on the website of the Centers for Disease Control. General questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus and the state’s response can be directed to the state’s helpline by dialing 211.
