The Oregon Health Authority has released a modeling report update that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing has helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16th, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16th.”
“Our modeling continues to show that our collective efforts are working,” OHA state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said. “And despite the very real hardships these sacrifices have cost Oregonians, we have to keep it up even as we move toward easing restrictions. We need to build on our success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
OHA has worked with the Institute for Disease Modeling on the weekly reports, which use Oregon outbreak data with IDM research and modeling techniques to present policy makers with projections for the trajectory of the disease. The models are updated weekly.
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 86,, according to OHA's daily report on Friday, April 24, which also shows 51 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,177.
Columbia County Health reports a total of 10 cases of COVID-19, no deaths, 531 people have tested negative and nine have recovered, as of April 23.
The new statewide COVID-19 cases reported April 24 are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (5)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (20)
- Multnomah (14)
- Umatilla (2)
- Washington (8)
During routine data reconciliation, a case originally reported as a Douglas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Thursday's state total, and the total number of cases in Douglas County went down by one to reflect this change.
To provide more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 84th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died April 20 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 85th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 12 and died April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 86th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died April 22 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
