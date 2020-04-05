The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has issued a letter outlining its concerns about the Concealed Handgun Licensing (CHL) renewal process following the onset of COVID-19 and the state’s social distancing order.
“As a result, there are many people who are simply unable to renew their expiring CHL due to the limitations, through of fault of their own,” the OSSA letter reads.
Oregon’s Sheriffs have asked the Legislature to extend the expiration of these CJLs until after the emergency, but the Legislature has not taken up the issue yet, according to the OSSA.
The OSSA is asking all law enforcement agates in the state to use their discretion and refrain from taking criminal action if they encounter a individual carrying concealed, with an Oregon CHL that has expired during March, April May and June, and there are no other criminal law violations at issue.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has responded with the following statement:
“The Columbia County Sheriff's Office began processing CHL renewals via mail during the COVID outbreak. However, we understand this is not a possible option for all of our residents or residents that live outside of Columbia County.
CCSO will be joining other Law Enforcement partners from around the state to help our constituents that have CHL's that are expiring during the COVID pandemic. We will not be taking any enforcement action if your CHL expires in the months of March, April, May or June of 2020.”
