The Oregon Health Authority reports Columbia County's first case of coronavirus, with the state's total surging to 414 cases.
The following is a release from Columbia County concerning the local case.
Columbia County Public Health has learned that a resident of Columbia County has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our county’s first positive COVID-19 test is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant about how to protect ourselves as well as our neighbors, friends and family,” Columbia County Public Health Officer Joe Skariah said, who echoed public health messages released by other state and local health officials: “I am urging all citizens to pay attention to the direction that our Governor has provided. Please follow good hygiene measures and stay home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
The individual, who is currently isolated at home, works as a health care worker in another county. Columbia County Public Health will not release names of any individuals who are positive or any additional identifying information, unless more details are necessary to protect the public.
When a positive test result occurs, local public health officials conduct contact tracing, which is a way to identify and notify others who have been in close proximity to the person who has tested positive. Columbia County Public Health is currently identifying close contacts of the case, and the agency will notify those individuals, as well as review the signs of infection and next steps.
Columbia County Public Health activated an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate preparedness and response efforts across the county in order to support community capacity to respond. Columbia County Public Health staff continue to work in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, rural health centers, fire and emergency medical services, and our community-based organizations to protect the health and well being of the public.
“We recognize that this is a very challenging and uncertain time for everyone,” Tardif said. “We want to express our gratitude to all of our community partners and community members for all the work they have done, and continue to do, to protect the health and well being of individuals who live and work in Columbia County. The health of the public is a team effort."
Tardif urged the public to follow social distancing recommendations and additional recommendations from both local health officials and the Governor’s Office.
"Stay home, stay healthy," he said.
The Oregon Health Authority said COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 12, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 414, as of 8 a.m. today. The COVID-19 cases reported on March 27 are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (10)
- Columbia (1)
- Deschutes (3)
- Douglas (1)
- Jackson (2)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (2)
- Marion (26)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (22)
- Polk (4)
- Umatilla (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (18)
Yamhill (4)
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on March 20, and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
